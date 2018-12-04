Upper Beeding teacher’s Movember campaign receives support from pupils in moustaches

A teacher at Upper Beeding Primary School has been raising money for the Movember charity by growing his moustache and asking for sponsors throughout November.

As a last push on the final day of the month, Elliot Moule’s year five and six Morocco class supported him by donning their best fake moustaches for the day.

The children all made a donation and had brilliant fun wearing a selection of classic facial styles throughout the decades.

The children managed to raise just shy of £40 to go towards the charity.

Elliot said: “I am so pleased that they all shared my enthusiasm for the charity and were all really keen to wear the fake moustaches.

“They had great fun picking which one they wanted and wearing it around school. Their moustaches looked loads better than mine!

“We were really pleased to be able to raise so much money for a great cause!”

Movember is an annual event involving the growing of moustaches during the month of November to raise awareness of men’s health issues, such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and men’s suicide.

For more information about the charity, visit uk.movember.com

