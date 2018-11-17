Upper Beeding singing pupils go for gold at Arun Young Musicians Festival

The BackBeatz, a vocal group made up of boys from Upper Beeding Primary School and Ashurst CE Primary School, earned a gold medal for their performance at the Arun Young Musicians Festival.

They had previously performed at the schools’ music festival and the Annual Music Conference in 2016, but wanted to take the opportunity to be part of this music competition organised to give young people the opportunity to gain valuable performance experience and receive feedback from experienced musicians.

The group sang two songs, an upbeat African song called Amani Utupe and No Wars Will Stop Us Singing composed by Debbie Wiseman, a film and television composer.

Corinne Wellby, music leader at Upper Beeding Primary School, said: “The boys were faced with some very complex harmonies, but were greatly rewarded for their efforts with a gold medal.”

They were judged by international musical director, singing coach and accompanist, Ben Costello, who gave the boys a commendation.

He said Amani Utupe was punchy work with the group bringing the energy in the lyrics to life from the start, and the harmony work was confidently handled.

He also said their performance of No Wars Will Stop Us Singing showed lots of conviction at the start, helping to bring the messages of growing strength to life.

