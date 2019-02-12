Upper Beeding pupils sing alongside thousands at London’s O2 for Young Voices concert

After six months of rehearsals, children from Upper Beeding Primary School travelled to the O2 arena in London for the annual Young Voices concert.

Under the baton of world-renowned conductor David Lawrence, whose work involves directing symphony choruses, European radio choirs and professional orchestras, the children sang and danced the night away in an 8,000-strong choir.

Pupils from Upper Beeding Primary School took part in the Young Voices concert at London's O2 Arena

Read more: Upper Beeding pupils performing at London’s O2 in pictures

Young Voices has been staging the largest children’s concerts in the world for the past 20 years, and Upper Beeding was recognised for its ten-year anniversary of taking part in the concert.

Corrine Wellby, music leader at the school, said: “To be a part of such a massive choir is a truly unforgettable experience for children and adults alike. As the lights went out to mark the beginning of the concert, the children let out ear-splitting screams of excitement which echoed around the arena.

“Thousands of mini torches shone through the darkness accompanied by spotlights darting around the choir and audience. The image was breath-taking, something I hope will be a treasured memory for many years to come and inspire the children’s singing in the future.”

The children sang a range of songs including an American medley, Any Dream Will Do, which celebrates the 50th anniversary of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical Joseph and his Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, and Michael Jackson song We are the World.

Children and adults all enjoyed a performance by guest artist Tony Hadley, who sang hits including Gold and True.

He went on to sing Tonight Belongs To Us with the children, before the night finished with a Greatest Showman medley.

Corrine added: “The audience’s roar of approval at the close of the concert was quite emotional and definitely goes down as one of those ‘goose-bump’ moments.

“The children’s enthusiasm, commitment to learning some incredibly complex songs and energy is inspiring. A deep heart thanks must also go to the parents who joined us, for without their ongoing support, events like this simply would not happen.”

