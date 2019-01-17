Upper Beeding pupils become foxes and bats for nocturnal animal experience

The main hall was set up with the habitats of nocturnal animals including bats, moles, owls, foxes, badgers and hedgehogs. The children wore costumes and became the animals, exploring how they might move, how they might see, and what they might do.

They also explored how badgers might move around the sett

Owl about that? The group swooped around the hall

Debbie Gilpin, key stage one leader, said: "The children loved being a nocturnal animal for a morning, and experiencing what each animal is like."

The pupils will also be enjoying an owl experience and get the chance to meet some real owls

