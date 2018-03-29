UPDATE: Worthing teen in custody after three injured in knife attack

A 16-year-old from Worthing remains in custody following a knife attack on three youths in Littlehampton high street yesterday afternoon.

Police at the scene. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Both remain in a stable condition at the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, confirmed police.

A third victim, aged 16, suffered minor injuries as part of the same incident, police said.

A 16-year-old boy from Worthing remains in custody after being arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, said police.

A spokesman said: “The four teenagers involved are believed to be known to each other and police are continuing with enquiries this morning.”

Forensic evidence has been gathered from the scene

Increased patrols are being carried out while the investigation continues.

Police are now urging anyone with mobile phone or CCTV footage of the stabbing in Littlehampton to come forward.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any footage should report online or call 101 quoting reference Operation Sudbury.

Alternatively, witnesses can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A mother who was in the high street at the time has described how shoppers were left ‘shocked and panicked’ by the incident.

A 27-year-old from Wick, who asked not to be named, said he saw the aftermath of the attack, praised the response from the emergency services.

He said: “The response from emergency services was overwhelming. I can’t praise them enough.”

