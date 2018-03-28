UPDATE: Woman taken to hospital after collision in Durrington

A woman, who was released from a car by the fire service after a collision in Durrington, has been taken to hospital, a spokesman confirmed.

Emergency services were called to the collision in the Boulevard near to The Strand Pet Supplies at around midday, a spokesman from the fire service said.

Emergency services at the scene

Two crews at the scene worked to extricate a woman trapped in one of the vehicles using hydraulic rescue equipment, the spokesman said.

The woman was then taken to hospital by the ambulance service.

Crews left the scene at 12.40pm, the spokesman said.