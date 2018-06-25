UPDATE: Wanted men arrested in connection with Findon Valley burglary

Two men have been arrested in connection with a burglary at a service station in Findon Valley earlier this month.

The Findon Valley Service Station in Findon Road was broken into on Wednesday, June 13.

Kingsley Hamilton, 28, a roofer was arrested yesterday (Monday, June 25) in Worthing and charged with five counts of burglary, police said.

He, alongside Alan Gale who was arrested on Saturday, have both been remanded to appear at crown court on Monday, July 23, confirmed police.

The third man wanted in connection with the burglary, Daniel Yeomans, was arrested in Steyning today (Tuesday, June 26) and remains in custody, said police.