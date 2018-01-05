UPDATE: Two taken to hospital after collision on A27 Arundel bypass

Two people have been taken to hospital this morning after a collision on the A27 Arundel bypass.

The collision, which involved two cars, happened near Watermeadows just before 8am. Read our original story here.

The road is currently closed in both directions, between the A284 Ford Road and A27 Chichester Road.

Police are warning that the road is likely to remain closed until midday.

A diversion has been put in place via the A284 and A259.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Officers are still at the scene. Two people in one of the vehicles have been taken to St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester.

“One person in the other vehicle suffered no injuries.”

A South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) spokesman confirmed two people had been taken to hospital.

He said: “We sent two ambulances and two cars to the scene. Two people were taken to St Richard’s Hospital after being assessed at the scene.

“The injuries are not thought to be serious.”

Severe delays have been reported and motorists are advised to avoid the area where possible.