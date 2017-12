Three girls missing from their Worthing homes since the weekend have been found safe and well, police have confirmed.

Joliebelle Wheeldon, 13, and Clarice Hall,13, travelled into Brighton on Saturday (December 16) and Sophie Norris, 12, travelled into Brighton on Sunday, police said.

They were due home in the evening but did not return, according to police.

Police confirmed they were found in Worthing safe and well this afternoon (Tuesday 19 December).