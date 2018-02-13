UPDATE: 'Suspicious canister' on Worthing beach found to be harmless

An investigation by a bomb disposal team has confirmed a 'suspicious canister' which washed up on Worthing beach yesterday was harmless.

A spokesman from Worthing Borough Council said: "The object found on Worthing beach has been examined by the bomb disposal unit and was found to be harmless.

"The exclusion zone has been lifted.

"Thank you to everyone concerned for their due care and diligence."

It was believed that the canister could be an unexploded depth charge, used in anti-submarine warfare.

Military experts from the Explosive Ordnance Department were called to the beach yesterday after the canister was discovered shortly after 2.15pm yesterday (Monday, February 12) - read more here.

The bomb disposal team in Worthing

But their investigation was inconclusive and a team from the Royal Navy bomb disposal unit was called to the scene today.