UPDATE: Smoking train prompts Brooklands fire service callout

Fire engines attended Brooklands Pleasure Park this morning after the miniature railway’s train began smoking.

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service told the Herald this morning that it was called to a ‘fire in a diesel locomotive which was out on arrival’.

The train’s owner, Kevin McCluskey, said the train had not been on fire but began smoking after the throttle cable snapped.

It was quickly replaced and returned to operation, he said.

The fire service spokesman said: “We were called to a report of a fire on a private railway line in Western Road at 11.08am.

“Two engines and a 4x4 vehicle were sent to the scene.

Crews inspected the scene and left at 11.24am, the spokesman said.

MORE NEWS: GCSE results day – live!