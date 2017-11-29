UPDATE: Police injured arresting two men on drug dealing offences

Two officers suffered minor injuries when a struggle ensued outside Worthing library last night.

Police were patrolling the area near the library at 5.15pm yesterday when they spotted the men.

As the officers moved to arrest the men, one of them tried to run off, a police spokesman confirmed.

During a struggle both officers received minor injuries.

A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cannabis and assaulting a police officer.

He has been released under investigation.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cannabis. He was later released without further action.