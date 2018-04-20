UPDATE: MP calls on police to use powers to evict caravans from Shoreham park

The MP for East Worthing and Shoreham has said he is continuing to put pressure on police to use their powers to evict an unathorised encampment from a Shoreham park.

Caravans arrived in Buckingham Park in Shoreham on the evening of Thursday (April 19).

A spokesman from Adur District Council, which owns the land, said on Friday: “Teams have carried out welfare checks and we have started the process to evict the group from the public land.”

But the caravans remain at the park.

Yesterday, a spokesman confirmed that Adur District Council confirmed it was applying for a court hearing.

A Sussex Police spokesman confirmed that the occupants of the caravans had been served a notice to leave by the land owners and said it was aware that they remained on the land.

Tim Loughton, MP for East Worthing and Shoreham, has tweeted: “Ward councillors and I are continuing to put pressure on Shoreham police to use their Section 61 and 62 powers to remove the illegal travellers encampment in Buckingham Park.

“Please continue to send in your reports of anti-social behaviour on 101 and via social media.”