UPDATE: Caravans remain at Shoreham park

The council is applying for a court hearing after an ‘unauthorised encampment’ set up in a park in Shoreham last week.

Caravans arrived in Buckingham Park in Shoreham on the evening of Thursday (April 19).

A spokesman from Adur District Council, which owns the land, said on Friday: “Teams have carried out welfare checks and we have started the process to evict the group from the public land.”

But the caravans remain at the park today (Monday, April 23).

A council spokesman said: “We are applying this morning for a court hearing.”

Sussex Police has been contacted for a comment.