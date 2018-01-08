UPDATE: Bomb disposal squad sends robot into civic centre

The bomb disposal squad have sent a robot into the civic centre, where a suspicious package was found earlier today.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the bomb disposal squad arrived at the Littlehampton Civic Centre in Maltravers Road at 3.05pm today, after a black rucksack was found under a chair. Click here to read more.

The bomb disposal squad have sent a robot into the Littlehampton Civic Centre to assess a suspicious package. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

The squad then set up a bomb disposal robot and sent it into the building to assess the suspicious package. This is currently underway.

The council building will remain closed for the rest of the day, Arun District Council confirmed.