Umbrellas at the ready for Worthing Summer Cinema’s opening day

Outdoor moviegoers will need waterproofs and a brolly as the Worthing Summer Cinema prepares for its opening weekend this afternoon.

Denton Gardens will be hosting three films a day from August 10 to August 12, starting with Horton Hears a Who at 2pm today.

One of several concession stands to keep moviegoers fed and watered SUS-181008-124520001

Typically, the glorious sunshine of the last few weeks has given way to torrential rain which is forecast to continue throughout the day, but that should not deter plucky cinema fans.

A Worthing Borough Council spokesman has confirmed the screenings will be going ahead, come rain or shine.

Concession tents will provide an element of cover and deckchairs will ensure viewers do not have to sit in puddles.

Sing-alongs to Grease at 5pm and The Greatest Showman at 8pm today are sure to welcome the sun back in time for the weekend.

More information on show times can be found at www.discoverworthing.uk/whats-on/worthing-summer-cinema/

