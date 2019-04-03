Two new life-saving defibrillators installed in South Lancing

Two new publicly-available defibrillators have been installed at key sites in South Lancing.

The potentially life-saving devices are located at Lancing Parish Hall in South Street and the Lions’ Hall in Roberts Road.

They bring the total number of machines installed in Adur as a result an appeal by councillor Joss Loader, the chairman of Adur District Council, to nine.

The equipment was funded thanks to a collaboration between Lancing Parish Council, which donated £1,000 towards to the project, and the Lancing and Sompting Lions Club, which covered the rest of the purchase and installation costs.

The defibrillators were match-funded by the Sussex Heart Charity and installed by P & H Electrical Solutions Ltd at minimal cost.

Councillor Gloria Eveleigh, chairman of Lancing Parish Council, said: “The Parish Council started talking about this initiative a year ago and approached the Lions to form a partnership.

“The defibrillators have been a long time coming but now we hope that they will be effective in saving lives in Lancing.”

Janette Ward, president of the Lions, said: “We had been talking about having a defibrillator in our hall when we were approached by Lancing Parish Council and took on the project as part of our work in the community.

“This fitted nicely with Cllr Joss Loader’s project as the chairman of Adur District Council.

“We hope to assist with the provision of more defibrillators in the future. It is an ongoing project.”

Ms Loader said she was ‘delighted’ by the collaboration between the club and the council.

There are now three defibrillators south of the A27 in Lancing, one outside Fircroft News in North Lancing, three on Shoreham Beach and two in Shoreham town centre.

A tenth will be unveiled shortly in North Lancing.

