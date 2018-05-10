Two men charged with Worthing drug offences appear in court

Two men from London have pleaded not guilty to Worthing drug offences, police said.

Dante Smith, 20, and Jordan Rowe, 24, appeared at Lewes Crown Court on Friday (4 May), both charged with possession with intent to supply class A drug (heroin), possession with intent to supply class A drug (cocaine) and the acquire, use or possession of criminal property, police said.

Smith and Rowe, both from London, pleaded not guilty to all three charges and were remanded in custody until trial, date yet to be set, confirmed police.

The pair were arrested on Saturday, April 7, after officers found them acting suspiciously in a property in St Michael’s Road, Worthing, police said.

Officers had initially attended the property on a welfare check.

