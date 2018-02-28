Two men charged with attempted murder after Durrington stabbing

Two men have been arrested and charged following an incident in which a 39-year-old man was stabbed in Durrington last week, sustaining serious injuries, police said.

Sussex Police said officers were called to Carisbrooke Drive, in Durrington, at 8pm on Tuesday (February 20) after receiving a report that a 39-year-old local man had sustained stab wounds to his body.

Investigators at the scene

The victim was first taken to Worthing Hospital and then transferred to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton, where he was initially assessed as being in a serious but not life threatening condition, according to police.

Tommy Howlett, 24, an unemployed roofer, of no fixed address, and Bradley Jake Allen, 26, a carpenter, of Orkney Court, Worthing, are jointly charged with attempted murder, said police.

Both men appeared before Crawley magistrates on Wednesday (February 27) and were remanded in custody to appear at Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday (March 27), according to police.

They have been further jointly charged that between Friday, February 16, and Wednesday, February 21, they blackmailed the victim, police said.

The pair also face two joint charges of causing criminal damage – slashing tyres on a vehicle and damaging a house window, and damaging tyres and a back windscreen on two other vehicles – on Saturday, February 17, confirmed police.

Howlett alone is charged that on Tuesday, February 20, he was in possession of a knife in a public place, police said.

The victim of the stabbing was released from hospital yesterday (Tuesday, February 27) after a week of treatment and care, a police spokesman confirmed.

The spokesman said: “Sussex Police strongly believe that others were present at the time of the stabbing on 20 February, with a group of between six and eight possibly involved.

“Witnesses and information relating to the various incidents, and details of other men in the group, are still being sought.

“Anyone who can assist is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by phoning 101, quoting Operation Elham.”

Alternatively, visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.