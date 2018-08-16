Two arrests after reports of ‘20 youths fighting’ in Worthing

Two 16-year-olds were arrested following multiple reports of a disturbance involving a large group of youths in Worthing yesterday.

Approximately 11 calls were made to 999 from about 2.35pm on Wednesday (15 August) in relation to some 20 youths fighting, police said.

Officers attended and diffused the situation in the Cortis Avenue area of Broadwater, and high visibility patrols were conducted to provide community reassurance, police said.

Further patrols were carried out today (Thursday, August 16).

At 6.46pm on Wednesday, police received further reports of fighting between two groups in the Cortis Avenue area, and officers again attended.

A 16-year-old boy from Lancing was arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill and has been released under investigation, pending further enquiries, police confirmed.

A 16-year-old boy from Worthing was arrested and charged with possession of a knife in a public place, said police.

He has been released on conditional bail to appear before Worthing Youth Court on 30 August, confirmed police.

Both arrests occurred following the second reported incident.

Sergeant Craig Burgess, of the Worthing Police Prevention Team, said: “We are thankful to the numerous members of the public who reported these incidents to us, and we are mindful of the impact such incidents can have on the local community.

“Our officers attended and dealt with the situation on both occasions, and two youths have subsequently been arrested.

“While we are not currently seeking anyone else in connection with these incidents, we would encourage anyone with any concerns about antisocial behaviour or violence in their area to report it online or call 101.”

