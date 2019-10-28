Two arrested in Worthing after vehicle pursued by police crashes into fence

Two people were arrested after a vehicle, which was being pursued by police in Worthing, crashed into a fence.

The collision took place in Ringmer Road, Worthing, at 8.30pm on Saturday (October 26).

Sussex Police

It came after the vehicle made off from police and a short pursuit happened, police said.

Two men in the car were arrested and taken to hospital after being injured.

A 53-year-old man, who suffered minor injuries, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking, possession with intent to supply a class A drug and money laundering, confirmed police.

He has been released under investigation.

A 28-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking and failing to stop, remains in hospital undergoing treatment for a head injury, police said.

