TV company looking for stressed out Sussex families for new show

A production company is on the lookout for Sussex families looking to get healthier but struggle to find ways that work.

KEO films are working on a brand-new BBC1 show called ‘100 Ways to Live Better’, with Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall and Steph McGovern, a series that aims to give tips and easy fixes to dramatically improve diet, lifestyle and mental well-being.

KEO is widely regarded as one of the UK’s top independent production companies, with a long history of making intelligent, award-winning documentaries.

Notable awards to date include BAFTAs for Hugh’s Fish Fight (about trying to protect our oceans) and Welcome to Lagos, as well as an Oscar nomination for Exit Through Gift Shop.

One of their most recent series on BBC One is ‘Britain’s Fat Fight with Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall’ which looked at ways to tackle the health epidemic in the UK.

KEO is looking for families who are stressed with a lack of sleep, teenage kids are constantly on social media or who are living separate lives.

If you want to get involved you can email the company at 100ways@keofilms.com

To find out more about Keo Films you can see the website at: www.keofilms.com