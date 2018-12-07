Tributes paid to ‘loved and respected’ former leader of Adur District Council

A former leader of Adur District Council has been remembered as a ‘smart, sharp’ man who was ‘passionate about standing up for Adur’.

Robert Dunn, who served on the council from 1973 to 2008, apart from short breaks in 1986 to 87 and the 90s, has died.

In his time Mr Dunn, the father of serving district councillors Angus Dunn and Emma Evans, represented Fishersgate, Eastbrook, Hillside and Southwick Green serving on numerous committees.

He was leader of the council, in those days called chairman of the policy committee, between 1984 and 1986.

Mr Dunn was also a West Sussex County Councillor, serving both Southwick and Saltings Divisions.

Councillor Neil Parkin, the current leader of Adur District Council, paid tribute to Mr Dunn.

He said: “Robert first got me into the council and I am grateful to him for that.

“He was a fantastic local representative, passionate about standing up for Adur and a really smart, sharp politician.

“He was a wonderful public servant and I want to send my condolences on behalf of the entire council to his family.”

Mr Dunn leaves behind his wife Sue, son Angus and daughters Emma and Jo.

His son Angus said: “As a family, we have been overwhelmed by the kind messages of sympathy and support we have received.

“It is of great comfort to know that the love and respect we had for Dad is shared by so many.”

