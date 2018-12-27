Tributes paid to Littlehampton woman who died in collision: 'Christmas will never quite be the same again'

Tributes have been paid to a Littlehampton woman who died in a collision on Christmas Day by her friends and former colleagues.

Samantha May, 37, was walking along Ferry Road, Littlehampton, when she was involved in a collision with a grey Nissan X-Trail at 5.12pm on Christmas Day, police said.

Police said her next-of-kin had been informed, and they confirmed her identity to the Gazette.

One of Samantha's jobs was as a reporter for the Littlehampton Gazette. Roger Green, former editor of the paper, worked with her in the early noughties when she was a trainee.

He said: "Samantha was a pleasure to work with, a cheerful personality who had a gift for getting along with people and encouraging them to tell their stories.

"It's desperately sad she has died at such a young age. For this to happen on Christmas Day is all the more tragic."

Her friend Steve White knew Samantha for nearly nine years through the Tuff Fitty Triathlon Club, of which she was a member. They met when he was training for marathon endurance swims and she was a triathlete, and did many open water events and training sessions in the sea off Rustington, in the River Arun and the lakes at Chichester and Southwater.

He described her as 'one of the most well liked and respected members of Tuff Fitty' and that 'all who knew her are in shock'.

He said: "I think I can say on behalf of all those that knew Sam, we are utterly stunned and shocked by her sudden tragic passing.

"Sam was well loved throughout both the fitness and the work community.

"Sam had an infectious laugh, a cheerful positive outlook and a wicked sense of humour, she left her mark on all those she met.

"She will be sorely missed, and for many who knew her Christmas will never quite be the same again."