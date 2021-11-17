In a post on Twitter just before 10pm, Southern Rail said it had been made aware that the emergency services were 'dealing with an incident'.

Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) confirmed the incident was a 'potential trespass', which the police dealt with 'within 15 minutes of reporting it to us'.

British Transport Police said the incident was handled by Sussex Police officers.

Southern updated passengers just before 10.10pm, writing: "The disruption between West Worthing and Lancing has now cleared.

"If your journey has been delayed by 15 minutes or more, please use Delay Repay to claim compensation."