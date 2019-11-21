Tree planting at Buckingham Park ends Shoreham Horticultural and Allotment Society centenary year in style

Shoreham Horticultural and Allotment Society has ended its centenary year with the planting of an oak tree in Buckingham Park.

It was not the best weather on the day but there was a good turnout for the ceremony, beside the path on the south-west side of the park.

Members of Shoreham Horticultural and Allotment Society gather in Buckingham Park to plant a tree to mark the group's 100th birthday

Daphne Thomas, show secretary, said: “Despite the dreadful weather conditions, a brave band of members turned out to celebrate the event, which was followed by a walk to the bowls club for a mug of hot soup.”

The last meeting of the year is on Friday, December 6 then the 2020 season starts with the annual meeting on Friday, February 7.

Visit www.shorehamhorticulturalsociety.org for more information.