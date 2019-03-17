Tree falls on car near Worthing

A road was closed for more than two hours after a tree fell on a car in Goring-by-sea yesterday evening (Saturday).
According to Adur and Worthing Police, Sea Lane was closed south of Nutley Drive on both sides just before 6.30pm due to a fallen tree.
The road was re-opened at 8.45pm.
A picture from the scene shows a car underneath the tree but there have been no reports of any injuries.
We will update this story with more information once it becomes available.
