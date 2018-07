A group of travellers has moved into Tarring Park, Worthing.

Photographs taken of the scene this morning show at least four caravans set up with generators, gas supplies and outdoor furniture.

A group of travellers arrive at Tarring Park, Worthing SUS-180407-110147001

The group’s arrival follows a similar number of travellers arriving at Brookfield Park in Littlehampton last Friday afternoon (June 29).

West Sussex County Council and Adur and Worthing Police have been contacted for comment.

Travellers move into Brookfield Park

A group of travellers arrive at Tarring Park, Worthing SUS-180407-110212001