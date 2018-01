Emergency services are at the scene of a two-car collision in Worthing.

A Sussex Police spokesman said the collision happened in Newland Road, outside the Castle Alehouse pub just before 7pm.

She added: “No serious injuries have been reported. Fire engines were called because it was thought someone was trapped.”

Four police cars, three fire engines and an ambulance were called to the collision.

One lane has been closed and traffic is moving slowly, said a police spokesman.