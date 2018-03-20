TRAVEL: Temporary lights set up due to ‘flooding’ in Lancing

Temporary traffic lights in Lancing, which were set up following an emergency call about flooding this morning, are set to be removed as soon as possible.

The lights, which were set up in Brighton Road, Lancing, contributed to traffic in the area earlier today which was made worse by another set of temporary traffic lights further along the road.

A West Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “We received an out-of-hours, emergency call to flooding on the road.

“Two-way lights were put up as a safety precaution, in case of ice on the road.

“However, no flooding was found, so the traffic lights will be removed as soon as possible.”

The second set of traffic lights in Brighton Road are expected to be in place until Friday (March 23).

Read more: Travel: Heavy traffic in Lancing due to roadworks