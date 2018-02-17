TRAVEL: Rail disruption continues after fatal level crossing collision

Rail lines remain blocked between Horsham and Pulborough after a fatal collision at a level crossing in Barns Green yesterday.

A rail replacement bus service will operate in place of trains between Horsham and Pulborough and train services will run between Pulborough and Bognor Regis today (Sunday, February 18), according to Southern Rail.

Disruption is expected until to continue until the end of the day, a spokesman said.

A spokesman said: “We would strongly advise that you check your journey before you travel.

“Southern are hopeful a normal service will resume on Monday morning.”

Ticket acceptance is in place on Great Western Railway services between Redhill and Guildford; South Western Railway services via any reasonable route; Metrobus services between Horsham and Three Bridges; Thameslink, Gatwick Express and other Southern services via any reasonable route.

Billingshurst and Christs Hospital will not be served by trains, confirmed the spokesman.

Replacement buses are in effect to serve these stations.

A half hourly rail replacement bus service will be implemented between Horsham and Pulborough, calling at Christs Hospital and Billingshurst.

A half hourly train service will run between Pulborough and Bognor Regis, calling at Amberley, Arundel, Ford and Barnham.

There are also no Southern or Gatwick Express services running to or from London Victoria today due to engineering works, according to Southern Rail.

Bus replacement services will be in operation, and some trains will be diverted into alternative stations.

There will be no Gatwick Express services running all day, a spokesman said.

No trains are running between Brighton and Littlehampton due to engineering works, according to Southern Rail.

Buses will replace trains between Brighton and Worthing or Littlehampton.

More information about rail services today is available here.

