Worthing seafront road blocked after car accident on roundabout

The seafront road in Worthing is blocked due to an accident on a roundabout.

Western Parade is blocked due to the accident on the roundabout which connects it to George V Avenue.

The accident on the roundabout at the end of Goring Road is causing traffic delays. Picture: Eve Blake

One vehicle is believed to be involved, and emergency services are at the scene.

An eyewitness said the road had been closed by police and traffic was being diverted.

A police spokesman said an elderly driver had come off the road, and might have minor cuts and bruises, but it was not being treated as a serious accident.

Traffic reports suggest it is the roundabout which connects the A259 Goring Road and George V Avenue, next to the Toby Carvery - but photos taken at the scene show it happened along the seafront.

This comes after an 89-year-old woman was behind the wheel of an accident in Worthing town centre which injured two others and damaged The Three Fishes pub in Chapel Road. Click here to read more.