Worthing seafront gas repairs complete - but temporary lights will stay

The gas repairs causing gridlock for drivers along Worthing seafront are complete, but the temporary lights are here to stay.

Dan Brown, spokesman for SGN which is carrying out the works, said: "Our engineers have completed repairs to our gas main in Brighton Road this morning.

"We’ll shortly begin work to restore the road surface. Holes are filled with different layers of material to restore the road to its original condition. During reinstatement, we may only attend the site for short periods to carry out checks or to add the next layer of material. By ensuring each layer has completely set, it helps prevent potholes from appearing as the layers are stronger.

"To ensure everyone’s safety around our site, temporary two-way traffic lights remain in place between Brighton Road’s junctions with Brougham Road and Seamill Park Avenue. We’ll continue to manually operate these lights during peak times to manage traffic flow on this busy route.

"We must wait until the new road surface has completely set before it’s safe to remove our barriers and remove the temporary traffic lights on Brighton Road. All being well, we expect to complete our resurfacing work by tomorrow evening (Thursday 1 November)."