Worthing resident slams parking fines as ‘unfair’ due to policy change

A Worthing resident has blamed a change in the council’s protocol for issuing expired permit reminders for landing her with three parking fines.

Penelope Crichton has been parking in Milton Street for years and said she had always received a reminder at least two weeks before her annual permit, which costs £35, was due to expire.

But the 65-year-old’s permit expired on March 31 without her receiving any communication from the council.

Mrs Crichton, of Thorn Road, was shocked to return from a funeral to find three fines on her car from March 10, 11 and 12.

She discovered that the council had decided to stop issuing reminders, but said it was unfair as it had never informed residents of this change of protocol.

Mrs Crichton, who worked in marketing at an investment bank before retiring, said: “Many people have been impacted, everybody is absolutely furious. It’s a real gripe.”

Mrs Crichton contested the fines but received the standard letter of refusal for all three and was left with no choice but to pay an £85 fine.

“I think everyone who has been fined so far should be given a rebate,” she said.

A Worthing Borough Council spokesman said: “While this is an unfortunate situation, we remind all permit holders that it is their own responsibility to renew their permit in a timely fashion.”

