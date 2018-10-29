Worthing gridlock to continue all week due to 'complex' emergency gas repairs

The gridlock drivers have been experiencing in Worthing is set to continue all week after emergency gas repairs were found to be more complex than originally thought.

The gas fault was discovered last week, and gas network company SGN said repairs on Brighton Road were due to be completed over the weekend.

But on Monday evening, Waseem Hanif, spokesperson for SGN, said the repairs on the A259 were set to continue all week.

He said: "Our engineers are continuing emergency repairs to our gas network in Brighton Road between Brougham Road and Seamill Park Avenue.

"To ensure everyone's safety, we've needed to install temporary two-way traffic lights between these junctions. We'll be manually operating the traffic lights at peak times to minimise disruption on this busy route.

"We originally hoped to complete our repairs by Sunday 28 October however, this is a more complex engineering challenge than originally anticipated and repairs are likely to continue into this week. We'll keep you updated on our progress here."