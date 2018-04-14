TRAVEL: Roadworks affecting M25, A3 and M3 this weekend

Road repairs, emergency roadworks and lane closures are to impact major routes this weekend.

Road repairs on the A3 southbound exit slip to the A245, entry slip from the A244 and between the A309 and the junction with the M25, will see all lanes tonight and tomorrow night from 10pm until 5.30am.

From 9pm tonight until 6am tomorrow, all lanes will be closed for road marking works on the M3 westbound exit slip at junction J12 and the junction 12 entry slip, and just one lane will be open between junctions 11 and 13 westbound.

Emergency roadworks will close all lanes of the A282 anti-clockwise entry slip, the M25 anti-clockwise entry slip at junction J1A and the M25 anti-clockwise between junctions J1A and J31 from 10pm tonight until 5am tomorrow.