Police and ambulance were called at 12.45pm to the scene of a two car accident near the Church Lane and Beggar's Lane junction.

A police spokesman confirmed one individual was being treated for injuries, the extent of which are not known.

Speaking at the time, they added: "It seems the fence to a farmer's field has been damaged too so we are also currently trying to keep the sheep in."

A spokesman has confirmed the route was cleared at 3.11pm.