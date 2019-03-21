This National Express coach will no longer stop in Worthing from next month

A National Express coach which operates between Eastbourne and Bournemouth will no longer stop in Worthing from next month, it has been announced.

From April 1, the 315 service will no longer stop at Worthing seafront, near the Dome Cinema at Marine Parade, a spokesman for the public transport company has confirmed today (March 21).

National Express has confirmed the 315 service will no longer stop at Worthing from April 1

The decision was made based on passenger figures, the spokesman said, which are ‘simply not viable, to keep running the section of the service’.

They added: “We appreciate some people will be disappointed and while it won’t be as convenient, there is the option to join an alternative service to Bournemouth in Brighton or Chichester.

“Although there are no immediate plans to reinstate the service, we will keep this decision under review.”

Will this affect you? If so, we want to hear from you. Email news@worthingherald.co.uk

The National Express service stops at Worthing seafront, near the Dome Cinema

READ MORE: These are the Worthing streets that have seen the most anti-social behaviour

CCTV footage released in hunt for group attempting to steal motorcycle in Worthing