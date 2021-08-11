Sussex travel: Your morning update on Wednesday, August 11

Delays are expected on the A27 by Drusillas Park near Alfriston due to ongoing roadworks.

Slow moving traffic has been seen on the Polegate Bypass approaching Cop Hall Roundabout.

There is traffic westbound on the A27 approaching the Beddingham Roundabout.

Traffic news

The A272 between Coolham and the junction with Worthing Road is experiencing traffic in both directions.

Traffic has been seen in patches on the Chichester Bypass in both directions.