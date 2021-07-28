Sussex travel: Your morning update for Wednesday, July 28

Sussex travel update for Wednesday, July 28

A number of roads in the county are experiencing congestion today due to various works in operation.

According to the AA, there is queueing traffic on the A27 both ways before Station Road (Drusilla’s Roundabout) in the construction area.

There is also queueing traffic on the A21 both ways near the Blackbrooks Garden Centre in the construction area, with lane closures in place for resurfacing works.

Elsewhere, there are temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on A268 Landgate at Military Road in Rye.

There are also temporary traffic lights in place due to water main work on the A21 London Road near Foundry Close.

The AA also reports that there are temporary traffic signals due to construction on A259 Exceat Bridge near the Cuckmere Inn.

There are also temporary traffic lights in operation due to telecoms work on Piddinghoe Road both ways around River Side Farm, which is affecting traffic travelling between Lewes and Newhaven.

Temporary traffic lights are in place due to electricity work on Lewes Road near New Road in Uckfield. Multi way temporary traffic lights are in operation near the new housing estate.

Elsewhere in the county, a lane is closed due to electricity work on A259 Kingsway Eastbound at A2023 Hove Street.

Temporary traffic signals are in place due to telecoms work on B2118 near The Duke of York.