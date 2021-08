Plans for over 400 new homes in Shoreham revealed

National Bee Day events at Brooklands Park in East Worthing create a buzz

Celebrating 100 years of the Royal British Legion with a torch relay across Sussex

West Sussex family’s struggle to secure care and support for disabled son

Worthing care home staff 'covered up' overnight disappearance of elderly woman with Alzheimer’s

Dogs Trust Shoreham Dog of the Week: Meet Peppy – a Patterdale terrier cross pursuing a peaceful home

Plans for 183 Shoreham flats and commercial space submitted

Major land, air and sea search for men who failed to return on time from fishing trip

There are no major delays being reported on the railways.

There is slow traffic on A27 both ways before Sompting Road, the AA said.