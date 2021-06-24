Sussex travel: Your morning update for Thursday, June 24

Queueing traffic has been reported both ways on the A27 at Berwick, before Station Road (Drusilla’s Roundabout).

And, according to traffic reports, motorists are also experiencing delays westbound on the A27 at Polegate, between the A22 Polegate Road (Cop Hall Roundabout) and Brown Jack Avenue (The Thoroughbred Inn). This is due to roadworks and ongoing lane closures.

Meanwhile, traffic reports say there are delays on the A27 at Worthing, before the Toby Carvery.

Sussex travel update for Thursday, June 24

And temporary traffic lights and roadworks are causing congestion on the A265 at Cross In Hand.