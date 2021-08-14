Sussex travel: Your morning update for Saturday, August 14
Here’s your morning travel update for Sussex on Saturday, August 14.
In Hastings and Eastbourne, the following Stagecoach bus services have been cancelled due to staff shortages:
20 - 9.26am Ore downs farm to Mayfield Farm
22 – 10.16am Harley Shute to Ore Kings Head
20 – 10.22am Mayfield Farm to Ore downs Farm
98 – 10.34am Conquest to Hastings Station
22 – 11.17am Ore kings head to Silverhill
20 – 11.26am Ore downs farm Mayfield Farm
99 – 1.01pm Silverhill to Eastbourne
99 – 2.43pm Eastbourne to Silverhill
Near Worthing, the A27 both ways between the junctions with the A24 South and the A24 North there are emergency roadworks until 5pm on August 16.
Southern Rail Thames link service update for Dorking, Three Bridges, Crawley and Horsham until August 22 – Rail replacement bus details are available at: https://ojp.nationalrail.co.uk/service/planjourney/search