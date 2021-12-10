Sussex travel: Your morning update for Friday, December 10

Sussex traffic and travel

A27 at Middle Farm there is queuing traffic.

A23 at Muddleswood a broken down vehicle road is partly blocking the road.

In Eastbourne due to Stagecoach driver availability a number of 1 and 1A services and a loop service from/to Gildredge Road will not be running today. Check the Stagecoach app or website for more information.

In Hastings, due to a road closure, the Stagecoach 349 service cannot serve Sedlescombe – this service will divert via A21, B2089.

In Eastbourne Lindfield Road will be closed between 9.00am–2.30pm today. During this time Stagecoach bus services will be on diversion. More information