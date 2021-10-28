Sussex travel: Your evening update on Thursday, October 28

Sussex traffic and travel

A27 westbound from Hove slip road there are delays due to roadworks.

A27 both ways between Firle and Polegate there is slow traffic through the roadworks with 30mph speed limits.

A27 eastbound there is queuing traffic from Falmer to the Ashcombe roundabout in Lewes.

A27 westbound there is queuing traffic from before the Patcham interchange A23 through the exit slip road closure at Hangleton A293 diversion via King George V1 Avenue, Hangleton Road and A270 Old Shoreham.

A27 eastbound there is queuing traffic towards the Ford Road roundabout in Arundel.

A27 Chichester Bypass there is queuing traffic both ways between the Stockbridge and Portfield roundabouts.

A264 at Warnham traffic is slow especially eastbound through the roadworks.

A272 traffic is slow both ways towards the mini roundabouts.

Wartling Road between the A27 Pevensey services roundabout and Wartling Road remains closed both ways following an incident earlier.