Sussex travel: Your evening update for Wednesday, May 26

Traffic news

There is queuing traffic both ways on the A259 Roundstone bypass at Angmering.

On the A27 eastbound there is queuing traffic towards the Ford Road roundabout in Arundel.

Traffic is queuing on the A27 westbound at Chichester from the Portfield roundabout to the Bognor Bridge roundabout.

Roadworks continue to cause delays on the A267 at Five Ashes.

The A27 at Polegate is seeing delays on all approaches due to the roadworks.

Temporary lights are causing queues on the A259 at Exceat Bridge near Seaford.

On the A24 southbound there is queuing traffic due to roadworks towards Buckbarn Road.

On the A2300 at Goddards there are delays through the roadworks.

There is queuing traffic due to an incident on the A27 westbound between the Southwick tunnel and Holmbush in Shoreham.

Tonight there was a three-car collision on Seaside in Eastbourne on the junction of St James Road, the road is partly blocked.