Sussex travel: your evening update for Wednesday, February 9

A264 near Crawley – one lane is blocked on the A264 Crawley Road westbound before Calvert Link. AA Traffic News has reported that there is a stalled truck in lane one of two.

A24 Washington – there is slow traffic on A24 London Road Southbound at A283 The Pike (Washington Roundabout).

A24 Findon – there are reports of traffic queueing both ways on the A24 Findon Road at Lime Tree Avenue. Temporary traffic lights are in place for roadworks.

Sussex travel update

A284 Wick – delays have been reported on the A284 Lyminster Road Southbound at the A259.

A259 North Bersted – there are delays on the A259 Chichester Road southbound before the North Bersted Bypass with the usual delays as drivers head towards Bognor Regis.

A27 Chichester – traffic is queueing on the A27 Chichester By-Pass westbound at the A259 (Bognor Bridge Roundabout).

A265 Heathfield – heavy traffic has been reported on the A265 High Street eastbound at Station Road.

A259 Shoreham – there is slow traffic and congestion on the A259 High Street westbound at A283 Old Shoreham Road (The Bridge Inn roundabout), as well as further delays on Old Shoreham Road southbound.

A259 Brighton – Kings Road is blocked westbound due to an accident near Cannon Place.

A27 – the A27 is closed both ways tonight between the Golden jubilee way roundabout and the Pevensey services roundabout from 8pm to 6am tomorrow.