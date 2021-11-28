Sussex travel: your evening update for Sunday, November 28

Here is your evening travel update for Sussex on Sunday, November 28.

Motorists could face delays in both directions on the A264 by Littlehaven near Horsham due to ongoing lane closures.

There is light traffic on the A22 southbound approaching Wych Cross.

Delays are expected in and around Newhaven as the swing bridge is set to open at 5.50pm.

There could be a build up of traffic on the A27 by Alfriston and Polegate due to ongoing roadworks.