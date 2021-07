Worthing man sentenced for sexual offences against family dogs and children

Person hit by train between Worthing and Brighton – all lines blocked

News you can trust since 1920

Person hit by train between Worthing and Brighton – all lines blocked

Suspected Sussex burglar stuck in the mud for 20 minutes escapes police twice

24-year-old Shoreham man jailed for raping woman after assaulting another

Police alerted over ‘end of year school party’ planned for Steyning

Driver arrested following police pursuit through Worthing, Lancing and Shoreham

Court results: This is who was sentenced at Worthing and Crawley magistrates’ courts, July 13 to 16, 2021

Worthing man sentenced for sexual offences against family dogs and children