Sussex travel: your evening update for Friday, July 30

Drivers are facing delays in and around the Chichester bypass, the AA said.

Fernhurst Drive is partially blocked near the Bull Pub due to a crash involving a car and a pedestrian. Traffic is coping well.

Rugby Road is closed due to fallen tree from The Drive to St Botolph’s Road.

There is slow traffic on the A27 both ways near the Toby Carvery. It is understood to be holiday traffic.

Heavy rain is being reported on the A27 Brighton Road and the A26 both ways in East Sussex.

The A272 is closed due to emergency repairs both ways between Picts Lane and Wineham Lane. Traffic is coping well. A lorry overturned around 8.30pm last night and spilt tar onto the road. The road is expected to remain closed into the weekend. Read more

Station Road is partially blocked due to an accident near the train station in Billingshurst. Traffic is coping well. Police are on scene directing traffic due to a lorry hitting the level crossing barriers. Engineers are on site and final checks are being carried out on the new barriers.

Trains through the area are having to travel at a slower speed than usual, Southern Rail said. A spokesman added: “You need to allow an extra 25 minutes if you are travelling between Horsham and Barnham as there are a few knock on delays to trains.”

The A285 is partially blocked due to a fallen tree both ways near Duncton Viewpoint. Traffic is coping well but drivers are being warned to approach with care. It is affecting traffic travelling between Petworth and Chichester.

There are reports of debris on road on M23 Southbound at J9 (Gatwick Airport). Drivers are being warned to approach with care.